Everton out of bottom three after 3-0 win over Newcastle

LIVERPOOL, England - Everton profited from two Kieran Trippier errors to score late goals through Dwight McNeil, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Beto as they claimed a 3-0 victory over Newcastle United at Goodison Park on Thursday to move out of the Premier League relegation zone.

It was a deserved win for the Merseysiders against a depleted Newcastle, who have now lost as many games this season, five, as in the whole of the last campaign, and with a long injury list that has left them with 12 players sidelined.

McNeil robbed Trippier of the ball before unleashing a powerful left-footed drive into the far corner of the net with 12 minutes remaining.

The England full back again lost possession and Jack Harrison’s cross found Doucoure to side-foot home, before Beto's first Premier League goal came in stoppage time.

The defeat leaves Newcastle is seventh place with 26 points from 15 games amid a worsening away record, while Everton, stung by a 10-point deduction by the Premier League, move into 17th with 10 points from 15 games. Without it they would be in 10th. REUTERS