Everton lodge appeal against two-point deduction - report

FILE PHOTO: The Everton logo is seen at Goodison Park, home of Everton Football Club after Everton suspend sponsorships with Russian companies owned by Alisher Usmanov following the invasion of Ukraine, Liverpool, Britain, March 2, 2022 REUTERS/Craig Brough
Updated
Apr 15, 2024, 08:16 PM
Published
Apr 15, 2024, 08:16 PM

Everton have lodged an appeal against a two-point deduction in relation to their breach of the Premier League's Profit & Sustainability Rules (PSR), the BBC said on Monday.

The club was charged in January for violations of the Premier League's PSR in their financial records for a period beginning in 2019-20 and ending in 2022-23.

Everton were then docked two points by the Premier League earlier this month -- their second points deduction this season -- which meant they dropped to 16th place in the standings.

The Merseyside club were also deducted 10 points in November after admitting to a breach of PSR for the assessment period ending with the 2021-22 season, although that was reduced to six on appeal in February.

Reuters has contacted Everton for comment. REUTERS

