Everton have to fight, says Lampard

LONDON • Everton's run of 68 years in the English top flight is in real danger of ending after they slumped to a 3-2 defeat at fellow strugglers Burnley on Wednesday, leaving manager Frank Lampard grasping for answers.

The former Chelsea boss was brought in to secure the Toffees' Premier League survival after Rafa Benitez was sacked in January, but he has not been able to arrest the club's slide, winning just two out of his nine league games.

Everton gave up a 2-1 lead in the second half with an awful defensive mistake from Ben Godfrey, helping the Clarets create an 85th-minute opportunity converted by Maxwel Cornet.

A double by Richarlison had cancelled out Nathan Collins' opener before Jay Rodriguez equalised for Burnley in the second half.

Everton are now just one point ahead of Burnley (24) - who are in 18th place and occupy the final relegation spot - and it seems tough for them to get out of their predicament owing to their poor form.

Lampard's men have the worst away record in the league this season, taking just six points from 15 games, and they still need to travel to Liverpool and Arsenal, while Chelsea and Manchester United are yet to visit Goodison Park.

Despite calls from Everton fans for his head, a defiant Lampard said: "The only talking we can do is on the pitch. We've got nine games to play for. I will give everything for these nine games."

His team looked distraught at the final whistle but the words from Lampard's counterpart Sean Dyche were damning.

"You sense a team doesn't know how to win a game. I said to our players that this lot don't know how to win a game away from home," he said.

Everton host United tomorrow and Lampard admitted morale in the dressing room was low.

"The effort is there, belief will be tested," he said. "When you lose, it's a test of belief. The players are disappointed at the end, but they have to work and fight to get through this.

"I don't need picking up. I'm the one that needs to be picking people up. As much as it feels not great tonight, you've got to focus on Saturday. Manchester United will be a completely different game. We have to be on a good edge."

While Everton last went down in 1950-51, Burnley are relative veterans in relegation struggles under Dyche and he said the formula for survival was a familiar one.

"You have to score at the right time, not concede and get wins. That has been the story of our seasons," he added.

