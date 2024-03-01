Everton gain clarity from points penalty reduction, Dyche says

Everton have gained some much-needed clarity after their points deduction for breaching Premier League financial rules was reduced on appeal, manager Sean Dyche said on Thursday.

The Toffees had their points penalty reduced to six points from 10 on Monday, leaving them 15th in the league with 25 points, five above the relegation zone.

"What it has done is now bring clarity. Whatever points back, or even zero, has brought some finality and now we crack on," Dyche told reporters.

"As it happens, we got four back and the league table looks different. It's about using that wisely and stepping up... now the line is drawn and we move forwards," he added.

Dyche praised his players for their performances during the appeal process.

"The word 'galvanised' was used early on but I didn't think we needed that. I thought performance levels were good. But it does start to creep in eventually," the manager said.

"We were all waiting and the noise gets bigger and bigger and they are thinking, when's (the decision) coming?"

The club faces another potential points deduction after being charged with a separate breach of the league's profitability and sustainability rules in January.

Everton host eighth-placed West Ham United on Saturday. REUTERS