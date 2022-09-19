Everton finally win, thanks to Maupay's strike

LIVERPOOL - Everton won their first game of the season, seeing off West Ham United 1-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday, thanks to Neal Maupay's maiden goal for his new club as their opponents remain mired in the English Premier League relegation zone.

The Toffees' second consecutive clean sheet means only Neal Maupay's former team, fourth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion (five) have conceded fewer goals than Everton (six), but the Seagulls have played one fewer game.

He took an excellent touch from Alex Iwobi's pass and volleyed into the back of the net from the edge of the box in the 53rd minute.

It ended his longest drought in the Premier League, 12 games, and continued his good form against West Ham. He has scored on all three of his league starts against the Hammers.

Maupay, 26, told Sky Sports: "We've been playing well and it was just a matter of time. I'm happy for the win and the goal and hopefully we can build on it.

"Always the first touch is the key (for his goal). We've got very good players in midfield and the wings. They make the difference.

"I have to be there to finish... It's been coming... we deserved it.

His manager Frank Lampard added: "We brought him in for that reason. He's a proven Premier League scorer."

The win ends a run of four successive draws for Everton and moves them up to 13th in the standings, while West Ham remain third from bottom with just one victory from seven games.

Maupay's goal brought relief for the home fans, but also fired West Ham into action and they struck the woodwork through substitute Said Benrahma.

But they could not find the breakthrough.

Said West Ham boss David Moyes: "We had a game on Thursday night and we are trying to put new players in and find out a bit about them.

"But it was mainly the players I know about that let me down today with play overall.

"The players who played last year are down on their level as well."

REUTERS, AFP