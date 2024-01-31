Everton escape Fulham with a point, but drop into bottom three

LONDON - Struggling duo Fulham and Everton fought out a 0-0 Premier League draw at Craven Cottage on Jan 30, with the visitors lucky to escape with a potentially precious point after being under sustained pressure in an all-action second half.

Both teams came into the match on the back of dire league runs, both also going out of the FA Cup at the weekend, and that lack of form showed in a cagey first half when the best chances came via deflections that were cleared off the line at either end.

It was far livelier after the break, with both teams hitting the woodwork and Everton keeper Jordan Pickford making a brilliant save to keep out a Tosin Adarabioyo header as Fulham produced a series of attacks, but without quite managing the killer final touch.

The result, combined with Luton’s big victory over Brighton, dragged Everton back into the relegation zone as their 10-point deduction begins to weigh heavily again after initially seeming to spur them into a hot streak before Christmas. REUTERS