Everton escape Fulham with a point, but drop into bottom three

Everton's Dwight McNeil in action with Fulham's Willian. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
17 min ago

LONDON - Struggling duo Fulham and Everton fought out a 0-0 Premier League draw at Craven Cottage on Jan 30, with the visitors lucky to escape with a potentially precious point after being under sustained pressure in an all-action second half.

Both teams came into the match on the back of dire league runs, both also going out of the FA Cup at the weekend, and that lack of form showed in a cagey first half when the best chances came via deflections that were cleared off the line at either end.

It was far livelier after the break, with both teams hitting the woodwork and Everton keeper Jordan Pickford making a brilliant save to keep out a Tosin Adarabioyo header as Fulham produced a series of attacks, but without quite managing the killer final touch.

The result, combined with Luton’s big victory over Brighton, dragged Everton back into the relegation zone as their 10-point deduction begins to weigh heavily again after initially seeming to spur them into a hot streak before Christmas. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Arsenal win at Forest to close gap on Premier League leaders
Chelsea focused on three points not Klopp's farewell party at Anfield, says Pochettino

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top