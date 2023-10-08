Everton beat lowly Bournemouth to snap home losing run

Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v AFC Bournemouth - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - October 7, 2023 Everton&#039;s Jack Harrison celebrates scoring their second goal with Abdoulaye Doucoure REUTERS/Ed Sykes
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v AFC Bournemouth - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - October 7, 2023 Everton&#039;s Dominic Calvert-Lewin in action with AFC Bournemouth&#039;s Marcos Senesi Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v AFC Bournemouth - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - October 7, 2023 Everton&#039;s Jack Harrison celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Ed Sykes
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v AFC Bournemouth - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - October 7, 2023 Everton&#039;s James Garner in action REUTERS/Ed Sykes
LIVERPOOL, England - A resurgent Everton beat Bournemouth 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday to snap a four-match losing run at Goodison Park and claim their first home victory of the season.

Everton were dominant right from the kickoff and were gifted an early lead when Illia Zabarnyi slipped and James Garner pounced to fire home, before Jack Harrison made it 2-0 with a composed finish from outside the box.

Boos echoed around the ground after a 2-1 defeat by Luton Town last week, but the Everton fans cheered as they led at the break for the first time this season. Abdoulaye Doucoure then started and finished a move to make it 3-0 on the hour mark.

Bournemouth rarely threatened Jordan Pickford's goal as Everton sealed the three points to move up to 15th while winless Bournemouth are in deep trouble in the relegation zone with three points from eight games. REUTERS

