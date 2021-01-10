Everton avoid Rotherham banana skin

LONDON • It has been more than 20 years since Everton last won a major trophy in the 1995 FA Cup.

Since then, the Toffees have gone through eight managerial changes, and current boss Carlo Ancelotti insisted on Friday he knows the importance of the FA Cup in England.

His side just about came through the third round of the competition with yesterday's 2-1 victory in extra time over Championship side Rotherham at Goodison Park.

"It was a tough match. We started the game well and Cenk (Tosun) scored a lovely goal. But they pushed us all the way," said Everton assistant manager Duncan Ferguson, who was on post-match media duties.

"It is a bit of a relief to get through, to be honest. The main thing is we are through to the next round, that's the main positive.

"The Cup is very important to us. It's a big competition and it's a priority for us. Hopefully we can go as deep as we can."

Ancelotti rested key players such as top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin, forward Richarlison and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Tosun, who started in place of Calvert-Lewin, opened the scoring in the ninth minute when he picked up a through pass from midfielder Anthony Gordon before chipping Rotherham goalkeeper Jamal Blackman.

The 29-year-old Turkish striker was making his first start for Everton since November 2019 and his return to scoring form will be a boost to his hopes of making his country's squad for the European Championship this summer.

Rotherham hit back in the 56th minute when right-back Matthew Olosunde pounced on a loose ball inside the box and beat Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen with a shot to the bottom-left corner.

Tosun looked to have sneaked in a late winner in the 87th minute but a VAR (video assistant referee) review deemed that the striker was offside and the match went into extra time, with no replays in this season's FA Cup.

The Premier League side's quality eventually showed through Frenchman Abdoulaye Doucoure as he burst through midfield and fired an unstoppable shot into the bottom-left corner in the 93rd minute to seal the win.

"I thought we were organised really well and in and out of possession. We caused them problems, so I could not be prouder," said Rotherham manager Paul Warne, whose side are second-last in the second-tier Championship.

With Everton through to the fourth round, Ancelotti can still harbour hopes of winning the club's sixth FA Cup.

REUTERS