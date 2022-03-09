Everton are physically weak, says Carragher

LONDON • Are Everton too good to go down? If the worst-case scenario were to transpire, the Toffees would be the biggest club to be relegated since the English Premier League's inception in 1992.

Frank Lampard's men have 13 games to save their bacon or drop down to the second tier for the first time since 1950-51.

The only consolation is eight out of those 13 games will be played at Goodison Park.

But pundits believe home games will not save them if they continue to put on spineless performances like their 5-0 Premier League away thrashing by Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.

Antonio Conte's side came into the game in mixed form, having won two of their past six top-flight matches.

Everton, though, proved to be the ideal opponents as they simply rolled over without a fight. Michael Keane's own goal started the spree early in the first half.

Son Heung-min increased Tottenham's advantage and Harry Kane bagged the third before the interval.

Sergio Reguilon made it four and Kane netted again to complete the demolition as Spurs stayed seventh, three points behind rivals Arsenal (48), who have a game in hand.

Lampard's side are now just one point and one place above the relegation zone, with a game in hand on 18th-placed Burnley.

Many are not convinced Everton have the mettle to get out of their predicament after falling to their eighth defeat in 10 league games, the worst form out of the 20 clubs in the top tier.

Their 15 overall league defeats are the most they have suffered in a single season and their 22 points is their worst tally to date.

Pointing to their wretched run on the road - they have not won on their travels since Burnley last September - pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports: "When you see a team who are the worst in the league away from home, the first thing that comes to mind is that they're weak or they're soft.

"That back four is miles away, it's Championship level. Fundamentally, this group of players and this club is so weak now.

"The lack of athleticism in that Everton team is frightening. They're weak physically and it's a massive problem."

Everton sacked Rafael Benitez and turned to Lampard in late January but there has been no turnaround in results since then.

The former Chelsea boss admitted he had his work cut out to ensure the club's survival, saying: "I could tell there was a fear of relegation when I came in. This challenge isn't bigger than I expected, I knew it would be (hard).

"Individual errors led to goals which took the game away from us. When you know what's coming and fall foul of it, that's the most disappointing thing.

"The reaction was not good enough. It was the reaction of a team used to losing away from home. We need to sort it out."

Everton's next two matches are both at home. They play Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday before facing Newcastle United, who have surged away from the drop zone over the past month, on March 17.

"If the next two home games don't go well, I think Everton have got a massive problem," Carragher said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE