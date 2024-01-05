Everton appeal Calvert-Lewin red card in FA Cup draw with Palace

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup - Third Round - Crystal Palace v Everton - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - January 4, 2024 Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin reacts after being shown a red card after a VAR review REUTERS/David Klein/File Photo
Updated
19 sec ago
Published
22 sec ago

Everton have appealed the red card shown to Dominic Calvert-Lewin during their FA Cup draw with Crystal Palace, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Calvert-Lewin challenged Nathaniel Clyne outside the box in Thursday's 0-0 draw and although it appeared to be a studs-up challenge, the English striker came away with the ball with no foul given before VAR intervened.

Referee Chris Kavanagh then watched the replay and brandished the red card as Everton were reduced to 10 men in the 79th minute.

"Everton Football Club has today notified the FA of its decision to appeal the red card issued to Dominic Calvert-Lewin in our FA Cup third round fixture at Crystal Palace on Thursday evening," the club said in a statement.

Everton boss Sean Dyche said after the game that he was still a fan of VAR but that it was beginning to test his patience.

"It seems a bit confused at the moment. I think we're all aware it needs tidying up," Dyche said.

"I thought it was getting tidied up but it seems to have stepped back a little bit." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top