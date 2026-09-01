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Everton agree to sign Folarin Balogun, US striker at heart of World Cup furore

Folarin Balogun was at the centre of a major controversy during the recent World Cup.

LONDON – Everton have agreed to sign US striker Folarin Balogun from Monaco in a deal worth £40 million (S$69 million), according to reports on Aug 31.

If the transfer is completed before the Sept 1, 2200 GMT (6am, Sept 2, Singapore time) deadline, the 25-year-old will return to the English Premier League three years after he left Arsenal for Monaco in a £35 million deal.

Everton will aim to agree personal terms and complete a medical check before officially announcing the move.

Balogun caught the eye with his performances for the US at the recent World Cup and was also at the centre of a major controversy.

He was banned for a last-16 clash with Belgium, incurred for a red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the previous round, but the suspension was removed after an intervention by US President Donald Trump.

Born in New York, Balogun came through Arsenal’s youth ranks after moving to London as a child.

He has scored 31 goals in 91 appearances for Monaco and featured for the club in the Champions League.

Spurs striker Richarlison set for Everton switch after transfer ‘turmoil’

Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison is set to rejoin Everton despite warning that “never again will anyone decide my future”.

Everton are in talks with Spurs over a potential deal to bring the Brazil international back to Merseyside.

Tottenham boss Roberto de Zerbi claimed on Aug 29 that Richarlison had been left out of the squad for the 2-0 loss against Newcastle United because “too many times he asked to leave”.

But Richarlison took to Instagram on Aug 31 to portray an entirely different version of events ahead of the Sept 1 transfer deadline.

In a remarkable outburst, the 29-year-old said: “After everything I’ve been through in the last few years, I’ve decided that never again will anyone decide my future for me.

“I went through a lot of bad things, and almost all of them happened because decisions were made by other people. Pressure, threats, retaliation – none of that scares me. I’ve been through far worse, believe me.

“I’ve always made it clear, every time I had the chance, that leaving for another club would only happen if it was also good for the club. If it wasn’t, I would never accept it. Just like I didn’t accept it when everything was going badly and they needed me.

“I stayed and gave everything. So, I hope they treat my situation with the same respect I’ve always shown Spurs and everyone who worked with me during this period. Just don’t try to decide for me.”

Richarlison insisted he would be happy to rejoin Everton, where he played from 2018 to 2022.

He has struggled to make an impact at Tottenham since his move to north London four years ago.

“If they reach an agreement between Spurs and Everton, I will return to my beloved club. My intention was to go back to the place where I was very happy, yes, but the negotiations happened only in the way certain people wanted, and it will no longer be like that,” he said.

“Despite all this turmoil, I am under contract at Spurs and will remain at the club’s disposal.”

Richarlison, who has been candid in the past about his mental health struggles, scored 12 goals during the 2025-26 campaign as Tottenham narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League.

Man City agree deal for Everton’s Ndiaye

Manchester City have agreed to sign Senegal winger Iliman Ndiaye from Everton in a deal worth £65 million.

City will pay an initial £60 million, with a potential further £5 million in add-on clauses.

Tottenham had also been linked with Ndiaye, but City appear to have won the race for the 26-year-old’s signature.

City’s interest in Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo was scuppered when the Reds refused to sanction a sale late in the transfer window without first securing a replacement.

That led them to turn their attention to Ndiaye, who is expected to undergo a medical with a view to completing his move before the transfer deadline.

Ndiaye, who joined Everton from Marseille for £15 million two years ago, scored six goals for David Moyes’ side last season.

City’s imminent swoop for Ndiaye comes after they completed the £34.2 million signing of Brazilian winger Allan Elias from Palmeiras on Aug 31.

Ndiaye would be their fourth major signing since the end of last season after the arrivals of Elliot Anderson, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Allan.

There could still be further additions at the Etihad Stadium.

City boss Enzo Maresca is reportedly keen on a reunion with Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who has been left out of the west London side’s last two matches.

After missing out on Ndiaye, Tottenham are believed to be in talks to sign Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk on a season-long loan. AFP