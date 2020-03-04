Euros to go on for now

LONDON • There are exactly 100 days to go until the start of Euro 2020. But as preparations are fine-tuned for the first European Championship to be played across the continent, the ongoing coronavirus outbreak could pose a potentially serious threat to the tournament.

The decision to stage the second 24-team Euros in 12 different cities in 12 different nations - from as far apart as Baku to Dublin - was certainly an ambitious move.

Uefa has said that all venues and transport links are ready, that demand for tickets is through the roof - there have been more than 28 million requests for match tickets, a figure more than double the number for Euro 2016 - and there are no obvious security worries.

The biggest concern, however, is the global coronavirus epidemic, with its unknown potential consequences casting a pall over the entire event.

Last weekend, five Serie A games were postponed, with Italy the hardest-hit country in Europe.

As of yesterday, there were 2,036 cases of the disease and 52 deaths, setting off alarm bells as Rome is one of the host cities for the Euros.

The contagion, which is known as Covid-19 and originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, has also forced Switzerland to postpone its top-flight division until the end of March amid sweeping panic across Europe.

German Bundesliga club RB Leipzig were yesterday forced to apologise to a group of Japanese fans, who were rejected from their stadium during their home game with Bayer Leverkusen over the weekend due to "increased checks on groups of persons from potential risk areas".

While the crisis was raised at an executive committee meeting on Monday night, Uefa is remaining calm over the possible repercussions for Euro 2020.

"We are in touch with the relevant international and local authorities regarding the coronavirus and its development," it told Agence France-Presse. "For the moment, there is no need to change anything in the planned timetable.

"The issue will be kept under constant scrutiny."

4 Games Italy is slated to host at Euro 2020, including the opener, at the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

Last weekend, Fifa president Gianni Infantino insisted "the health of persons is much more important than any football game".

Uefa agreed with his stance that decisions over whether to cancel games, including the play-offs, will be made by governments and health officials, and not the sport's ruling organisations.

"We'll deal with whatever they tell us," a spokesman said. "There is not much we can do about it... it's in the hands of those people who are experts in the situation.

"We're in constant contact with the WHO (World Health Organisation) and the authorities dealing with the matches that are being staged, and then we'll deal with that when the situation arises."

Football Association of Wales chief executive Jonathan Ford also told the UK Press Association "it's got to be health first, sport second".

The opening game of the Euros, featuring Italy v Turkey, is due to take place in Rome on June 12.

Of the 24 qualifying spots, the last four will be decided by the play-offs later this month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS