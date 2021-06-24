Euro's marauding full-backs give wings to change

Denmark were deprived of their stricken playmaker Christian Eriksen. They had no like-for-like replacement. So they reshaped their team and created a new threat by turning to their full-backs and turned them into wing-backs.

It felt fitting when the marauding Joakim Maehle scored their fourth goal against Russia but perhaps it was more revealing that between them, he and Daniel Wass had five shots against the world's No. 1 team, Belgium. Each was a relentless runner.