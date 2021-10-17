Europeans and South Americans against plan

LONDON • Fifa's plans for a biennial World Cup face being blocked by European and South American opponents, even if they are given the backing of the majority of football federations, multiple sources have told Reuters.

Fifa's proposals are set to be voted on in December by the 211 member associations of global football's governing body, with president Gianni Infantino currently travelling the world to rally support for the plan.

While sources close to Fifa indicate that Infantino is confident he can get a majority, with support from federations in Africa, Asia and the Caribbean, turning that support into actual change may prove more difficult.

European and South American clubs, leagues and confederations are confident they can stop the plan, regardless of the outcome of a vote, multiple sources said, raising the prospect of a damaging split in the international game.

European confederation Uefa has threatened to boycott an additional World Cup, while South American body Conmebol is also opposed to the plans.

"Considering the clubs, the leagues, Uefa and Conmebol are all against this, it is unlikely that they would abide by the Fifa calendar," said one football industry source.

Fifa has argued that a biennial World Cup would lead to increased chances for countries to play in the tournament and that a streamlined qualification process, with fewer international breaks, would reduce travel for players.

But Uefa says that a more frequently held World Cup would dilute the competition's prestige and that holding major tournaments every year would increase the load on players and crowd the schedule.

In a statement to Reuters on Friday, Uefa said that the proposals "would damage all forms of football and devalue the competition".

"This concept has all the hallmarks of a decision that Fifa wants to take in haste and leave the rest of the game to repent bitterly at leisure. Any perceived attraction is shallow, while the pitfalls are cavernous," the organisation added.

"Uefa will continue to oppose it until common sense prevails and the plans are dropped."

Infantino shows no sign of backing down, however, and held meetings with South American federations on Friday.

Asked for comment, Fifa referred to his statement last month after a meeting of all the organisation's federations.

"We have the opportunity to shape football history... and to design the future because our vision is to make football truly global," Infantino said then.

"But we will only make changes if it benefits everyone. No one should be a loser in this... otherwise there is no reason to change anything. We are aware of the different challenges that this brings."

REUTERS