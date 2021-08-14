European title 'is PSG's objective'

PARIS • Lionel Messi's arrival at Paris Saint-Germain has left the club with arguably the most frightening front line in world football, but coach Mauricio Pochettino is now under pressure to deliver the glory on the pitch that their Qatari owners covet more than anything.

That means winning the Champions League, a competition the French giants have yet to win - they have reached the final and semi-final in the past two seasons - since the 2011 takeover.

It also, of course, means reclaiming the Ligue 1 title after Lille beat them to it last season - an embarrassment, given PSG's riches as football's second billion-dollar club after Manchester City.

"We don't hide that it's our objective," PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said at Messi's unveiling when asked about winning the European Cup for the first time.

However, he later told French sports daily L'Equipe "it is not an obligation", despite the arrival of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner on a reported salary of €35 million (S$55.8 million) a year.

"We have a great team, but we have not won anything yet," he added.

PSG quickly emerged as the only obvious destination for Messi after the collapse of his new deal with Barcelona, and the player himself admitted the presence of Pochettino helped sway him.

"Once the negotiations started, I spoke with him. I have known him for a long time," he said of his compatriot, who started his career at Newell's Old Boys in Rosario - the 34-year-old's home town.

"The fact he is from Argentina means there is a closeness. I chose to come to Paris because of the technical staff and the squad that's here."

Messi and Neymar, old pals from Barcelona, have expressed their delight in person and on social media at teaming up again, but there is speculation that Kylian Mbappe - with just a year left on his contract - is not happy about having to share even more of the limelight.

PSG do not want to let him go though, especially on a free transfer, and Pochettino will have to ensure that fielding that star front three, as well as Angel di Maria, does not imbalance the team.

That is why their other summer signings are crucial. The arrival of Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool adds much-needed quality in midfield alongside Marco Verratti, while Achraf Hakimi was just what they required at right-back.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, named Player of the Tournament after helping Italy win Euro 2020 last month, will be an imposing figure in goal, and defender Sergio Ramos has bags of experience.

PSG won their opening game of the league season 2-1 at Troyes last weekend and host Strasbourg today, when Messi is set to be paraded before an expectant Parc des Princes crowd.

The former Barca skipper, who has not had a pre-season to speak of, is unlikely to start. But he could make his debut off the bench after reportedly asking to be included in the match-day squad, according to ESPN Argentina and RMC.

As many 50,000 supporters are expected to attend the home game.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

PSG V STRASBOURG

Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 2.50am