Europa League now slimmer and tougher

LONDON • The slimmed-down Europa League group stage kicked off yesterday with a game in Moscow, before the action intensifies today, the traditional night for Europe's second-tier club competition.

Spartak hosted Legia Warsaw a day early because Moscow has two clubs in the competition and Lokomotiv, who have been drawn at home against Marseille in their Group E opener, will play today.

That sort of fixture clash is less likely this year in a competition that has undergone dramatic weight-loss surgery.

Last year, 213 clubs played in the competition at some point. This year there will be just 58.

Three of the preliminary rounds have been trimmed and the group stage is made up of 32 clubs, down from a cumbersome 48.

In the same Group C as Spartak and Legia, Leicester will host Napoli at the King Power Stadium today. Brendan Rodgers' FA Cup winners exited last season's tournament in the last 32, their best result in either the Uefa Cup or Europa League, and will be hoping for a better showing this term.

Much of the bloat from the Europa League has been swept into the newly launched third-tier Europa Conference League, which welcomed 184 clubs this term - increasing the total between the two competitions by 29.

Among the teams in the third tier competition are Tottenham, who will travel to French side Rennes today for their Group G opener. Spurs suffered a 3-0 trouncing at Crystal Palace in the English Premier League over the weekend and midfielder Oliver Skipp told the club website they are looking to bounce back.

"We'll be looking to put it right in Europe on Thursday, as players, that's our opportunity to put things right," he said.

"We can't get too down. We'll take the lessons. There is improvement that needs to happen."

Including the Champions League, 236 different clubs will play in one or the other of the European competitions. Of those, 37 clubs, who drop down from the elite tier to the Europa League at various points, will play in both competitions.

While the Europa League's role as a safety net means that eight potential winners will parachute down from the Champions League for the knockout rounds, the group stage contains plenty of teams with European pedigree, including Napoli and Lazio.

However, the new and tougher format puts the pressure on the bigger clubs to get off to a quick start.

The top teams in each group advance straight to the round of 16, but the eight runners-up face one of the third-placed teams from the Champions League in a "play-off" round to determine who will progress.

If a team finish third in the group stage, they will drop into the later stages of the Conference League.

Separately, players' union Fifpro has called for reforms to the international football calendar to address the need for a reduced workload for players after Fifa announced a feasibility study into making the World Cup a biennial event.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino is reportedly keen to bring the matter to a vote in December but Fifpro believes any changes must include proper safeguards for players' health and it should be about the development of both men's and women's football.

