Europa final is Arsenal's 'biggest step forward'

LONDON • Mikel Arteta believes his Arsenal side can take their "biggest step forward" under his management if they end a turbulent season by booking their place in the final of the Europa League.

The Gunners welcome former manager Unai Emery back to the Emirates Stadium today for the second leg of their semi-final with Villarreal, who hold a slender 2-1 advantage from the first leg.

If Arsenal win, they will almost certainly face Manchester United, who are on the brink of reaching the final in Gdansk, Poland, after thumping Roma 6-2 in the first leg of the other semi-final.

Arsenal have not played Champions League football since 2017 but winning the Europa League would take the club back into the elite European competition next season.

As they are 12 points off the Premier League's top four with just four games remaining, their Champions League exile is set to continue unless they can end the campaign with silverware.

"It's a big moment," Arteta said of the second leg. "Again, not for me but for the club, for everything that has happened in the last two years, in the last months.

"All the instability... for many different reasons. So, I think it will be really important and our biggest step forward if we are able to be in that final and have the opportunity to win that trophy."

There is disquiet among supporters of Arsenal, who were one of six Premier League clubs to sign up to the failed European Super League.

Thousands of fans had voiced their anger at American billionaire owner Stan Kroenke before the recent home defeat by Everton and more protests have reportedly been planned for today.

Arteta said he had no problems with supporters making their opinions heard but did not want to see a repeat of the disruption by fans that led to the postponement of United's game against Liverpool last Sunday.

"They have to be able to express themselves and if it's done in a specific way, then they have the right to do it," added the Spaniard, who confirmed that there would be late fitness tests for Kieran Tierney, Alexandre Lacazette and David Luiz.

"We have to prepare for the game in the best possible way. If something happens with that, then I know that the only purpose of the fans is to defend the club and that they want the best for the team. We will try to do the same."

As only a win will suffice, Arsenal are expected to go on the attack so Emery plans to set his side up for the counter. He is looking forward to returning to the Emirates for the first time since his sacking in November 2019, but he is even more eager to end Villarreal's Cup jinx.

The Yellow Submarine have never made it to the final of a major competition and he intends to put that right, even as he acknowledged that the Gunners "are still the favourites".

"I'm going back with a lot of excitement about Villarreal going back to a magnificent stadium," said the Spaniard, who will miss Etienne Capoue through suspension and Juan Foyth (hamstring).

"We are ahead 2-1 but that doesn't change anything. We are going to try to be ready for whatever comes."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ARSENAL V VILLARREAL

Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch215, tomorrow, 2.55am