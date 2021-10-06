Euro rivals Italy and Spain promise another epic clash

MILAN • Italy and Spain will again face off in a semi-final today when they take to the field at the San Siro for the Nations League Final Four opener, a replay of their epic Euro 2020 last-four clash.

Spain finished on the losing side back in July's semi-final as the Azzurri prevailed on penalties and went on to win the tournament.

Roberto Mancini's Italy are on a world-record unbeaten run of 37 matches and have a squad predictably stuffed full of players who took part in their run to glory in the Euro final over England.

But the 56-year-old has warned his side against complacency.

"Spain were the team we struggled against most during Euro 2020," the Italian said on uefa.com.

"They are a good team with good players. It will be a good match.

"Passing the ball on the ground is something they are the best at... and there are plenty of ways to win. If we can win by playing well and being entertaining, that's even better.

"We can't forget that Italy is a country that has won four World Cups. We are the European champions and have a significant history."

The only different face from the European Championship was supposed to be Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, who last Sunday scored his sixth goal of the season in all competitions.

But injuries in the run-up to and during the weekend's Serie A fixtures mean Juventus striker Moise Kean, AC Milan defender Davide Calabria and Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco have all been drafted in at the last minute.

The trio have respectively come on board in place of Italy's usual starting centre-forward Ciro Immobile and Atalanta's Rafael Toloi and Matteo Pessina.

In the Spanish camp, Luis Enrique is also having injury issues.

Teenage sensation Pedri will not take part after getting injured for the second time in less than a month, missing out on a similarly young squad to the one which surpassed expectations at the Euro.

The 18-year-old Barcelona player was one of the best performers of the tournament and gave a celebrated Italy midfield of Jorginho, Marco Verratti and Nicolo Barella a tough time for much of their thrilling semi-final.

Tottenham's Bryan Gil has also been brought in after Marcos Llorente picked up a thigh injury during Atletico Madrid's 2-0 win over Barca at the weekend, while the Catalan giants' 17-year-old midfielder Gavi has been picked despite having made only four La Liga appearances.

Spain coach Enrique was lauded by the Italians after he heaped praise on them despite what must have been a painful defeat at Wembley, and he continued his charm offensive ahead of today's clash.

"We could have beaten them but we didn't manage to do it, we're two teams with a similar philosophy and we hope to take part in another exciting match," he said.

"It will be a very interesting match, to see what kind of performance we are capable of producing in front of an Italian-majority crowd and against the reigning European champions.

"You don't need any more motivation than that. I can't wait."

Belgium's "golden generation" will aim to finally end their wait for a trophy but have the challenge of world champions France to deal with if they are to progress from tomorrow's other semi-final in Turin.

The Nations League final will take place on Sunday, also in Milan.

