Euro final a 'super spreader'

LONDON • The Euro 2020 final between England and Italy last month was a "super spreader" event due to the level of Covid-19 infection found in or around London's Wembley Stadium on the day, according to official data published on Friday.

Public Health England said 2,295 people were likely to have been infectious, with a further 3,404 people potentially acquiring an infection at the July 11 match.

The agency also found that 9,402 positive Covid-19 tests in total emerged from fans at the month-long Euro football games, which took place across 11 host cities.

"Euro final was super spreader event," declared the Times of London. The match, with a crowd of around 67,000, was England's first final in an international football tournament since the country hosted and won the 1966 World Cup. The visitors won 3-2 in a penalty shoot-out.

"Euro 2020 was a unique occasion and it is unlikely we would see a similar impact on Covid-19 cases from future events," said Jenifer Smith, Public Health England's deputy medical director.

"However, the data does show how easily the virus can spread when there is close contact and this should be a warning to us all as we try and return to a cautious normality once again."

According to the BBC, ticket holders to the final needed to prove they were fully vaccinated via the NHS app, with both doses received at least 14 days beforehand. Those not fully vaccinated could use proof of a negative lateral flow test from the previous 48 hours.

The World Health Organisation last month blamed crowds at Euro 2020 stadiums and in pubs in the 11 cities for driving the rise in coronavirus infections in Europe - a 10-week decline in new cases ended in the last week of June, which saw a 10 per cent increase.

Other events in Britain over a four-month period showed far fewer positive tests than the Wembley final, and were either broadly in line with or lower than national averages.

The British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone last month drew a 350,000-strong crowd, the largest in Britain in more than 18 months, over three days and had 585 cases recorded by NHS Test and Trace.

Of those cases, 343 were likely to have already been infectious around the time of the event and the rest likely to have acquired an infection then.​

546 Covid-19 cases recorded among over 20,000 athletes, officials and the media at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

881 cases recorded at Wimbledon tennis championships, with around 300,000 people attending over the two weeks.

9,402 positive Covid-19 tests among fans across 11 host cities at the European Championship.

The Wimbledon tennis championships, with around 300,000 people attending over the two weeks, recorded 881 cases.

"We've shown that we can reintroduce mass sports and cultural events safely but it is important that people remain cautious when mixing in very crowded settings," said Culture Minister Oliver Dowden.

"So that we can keep the football season, theatres and gigs safe with full crowds this winter, I urge sport, music and culture fans to get the vaccine as this is the safest way we can get big events firing on all cylinders once more."

By comparison, the July 23-Aug 8 Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which were held mostly without fans along with a slew of strict virus countermeasures, recorded 546 Covid-19 cases among over 20,000 athletes, officials and media.

The bulk of the infections were Japan-based contractors and the global event has not become the "super spreader" that critics and the Japanese public had feared.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice-president John Coates said on Friday that staging the Tokyo Games amid the pandemic was one of the "most complex" tasks of his career.

"It was a big job," he said in an interview with News Corp's The Australian newspaper.

"It required a lot of time and discipline. And I called on every bit of experience I've had in all my Olympic life."

REUTERS