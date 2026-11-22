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Nov 21 - Kylian Mbappe’s third miss in his last six penalty attempts for club and country did not prove costly as Carlos Espi’s late winner helped Real Madrid to a 2-1 home victory over Celta Vigo in LaLiga on Saturday.

Real have 33 points from 13 LaLiga games, level with leaders Barcelona, but have now played a game more. The Catalans are in action on Sunday at home to Villarreal.

Mbappe’s wastefulness from 12-yards had already cost Real a point earlier in the season and this time it was almost two as he lifted his effort well over the crossbar.

He also missed a penalty when the Madrid side lost 1-0 at Real Betis in September, and for France against Morocco in the World Cup.

On both those occasions he shot low and saw his effort saved, which perhaps might explain why he tried to go high this time round.

Celta took the lead inside six minutes when Pablo Duran scored from close range as he turned in Williot Swedberg's low cross.

Real had the chance to pull level when Mbappe had his arm pulled by Celta defender Javier Rodriguez and the referee pointed to the spot, but the Frenchman could not convert.

Real were level on 66 minutes as Jude Bellingham drilled the ball low into the net from just inside box.

It looked as though they would be frustrated before Espi’s initial header was saved by goalkeeper Ionut Radu, but he turned in the rebound.

Kike Salas equalised in added time at the end of the game as Sevilla played to a 1-1 draw with Real Betis in the Seville derby.

Antony netted for the visitors early in the second half with his first goal of the season but Betis were denied a place in the top three by the equaliser.

Deportivo Alaves ended an eight-game winless streak with a 3-1 home victory over Deportivo La Coruna.

Angel Perez opened the scoring for the hosts, but they were pegged back to 1-1 by an own goal from Nahuel Tenaglia.

Lucas Boye, who earlier missed a penalty, scored Alaves' second and the points were made safe when Denis Suarez netted in added time.

Valencia moved out of the bottom three with a 1-0 away win at Rayo Vallecano thanks to Jose Copete's first half headed goal. REUTERS