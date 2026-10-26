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Espart ruled out for seven weeks as Barca lose another defender to injury

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Oct 26 - Barcelona full-back Xavi Espart will be out for around seven weeks with a right ankle injury suffered in the 2-1 home loss to Real Madrid in LaLiga on Sunday, the club said in a statement.

• Espart was replaced by Alejandro Balde in the 30th minute.

• Barca say collision with Real player caused injury.

• Espart, 19, has played nine games for the Catalan club this season, with two goals and two assists.

• Barcelona are already without defenders Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia due to injury.

• Joao Cancelo, Balde, Pau Cubarsi and Gerard Martin are the only available defenders in the squad.

• Injury timeline means Espart may not play again in 2026, with Barca's final game this year set for December 20. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.