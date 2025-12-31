Espanyol ban Barcelona symbols at stadium as Garcia return raises derby tensions

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 30 - Espanyol have banned Barcelona fans from wearing their team's shirt and stepped up security ahead of Saturday's LaLiga Catalan derby at the RCDE Stadium, with tensions running high as Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia prepares to return to his former club.

Espanyol have also installed protective netting behind both goals "to ensure the safety of all attendees and help the event run smoothly", with Garcia, who made a summer move to their bitter rivals, set to face his old team for the first time since leaving.

“Access to the RCDE Stadium with any type of garment, scarf or identifying symbol of FC Barcelona is strictly prohibited,” Espanyol said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Any person wearing shirts, scarves, caps, flags or any other distinctive items of the visiting team will not be allowed to enter the stadium.”

Espanyol warned that breaches of disciplinary regulations could result in sanctions, including fines and the suspension or revocation of club membership.

Barcelona top the standings on 46 points and Espanyol are fifth on 33. REUTERS