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Espanyol appoint former Barcelona assistant Sarabia as new manager

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Soccer Football - LaLiga - Elche v Real Madrid - Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero, Elche, Spain - November 23, 2025 Elche coach Eder Sarabia before the match. REUTERS/Pablo Morano

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Elche v Real Madrid - Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero, Elche, Spain - November 23, 2025 Elche coach Eder Sarabia before the match. REUTERS/Pablo Morano

Oct 28 - Former Barcelona assistant Eder Sarabia has been appointed as Espanyol manager until June 2028, the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

• Sarabia replaces Manolo Gonzalez, who was sacked on Tuesday after a 4-3 Copa del Rey loss to fourth-tier Sestao.

• The 46-year-old was most recently in charge of Elche, guiding them to promotion and then survival in LaLiga in two seasons.

• Sarabia spent seven months as assistant manager to Quique Setien at city rivals Barcelona in 2020.

• Espanyol face Villarreal on Friday on Sarabia's debut as manager.

• After 10 games, Espanyol are 18th in the LaLiga standings with eight points. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.