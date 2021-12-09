Error-prone Foxes battle Napoli for last-16 spot

PARIS • Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said his side's errors have cost them dearly before they head to Napoli today needing just a draw to secure a Europa League last-16 place.

The Foxes lost 2-1 at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday as they failed to win for the seventh time in nine games since winning at Brentford on Oct 24.

"Defending set pieces, it's really starting to hurt us. It starts to sap our confidence when you concede the goals we've been conceding. That's a big concern," Rodgers, whose side let in a goal from a corner at Villa, told the BBC.

"We can play well but we have to cut out mistakes. Even when we've won games recently we've made some mistakes. It's a worry for us. But we'll find a solution."

Leicester are top of Group C on eight points, one more than Spartak Moscow and Napoli, and two better than Legia Warsaw.

Luciano Spalletti's Italian Serie A side could be without up to eight players through injury for the match at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium today.

One positive is the expected return of Greece centre-back Kostas Manolas, who resumed training on Tuesday.

Spalletti backed his outfit to compete despite the long list of absentees, saying: "This is a creditable team who will stay among the top teams, until we get everyone back and then we'll be able to rotate more, but this team as it stands has still enough to stay where we are."

In the Europa Conference League, Tottenham welcome Group G leaders Rennes needing a win to confirm their place in the last 16. Spurs are second and level on seven points with Vitesse, while Rennes have 11 points.

Antonio Conte's men, however, have been hit by a coronavirus outbreak, reports said on Tuesday.

It is understood that a number of first-team players and members of the coaching staff have tested positive for Covid-19, with more tests due to take place. Under current rules, players who test positive must self-isolate for 10 days.

Calling off the game appears unlikely as, according to Uefa rules, a team need to have fewer than 13 available players or no registered goalkeeper available for that to be the case.

