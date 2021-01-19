Erratic Blues need consistency

LONDON • Much has been made of Chelsea's poor form over the past month, with speculation rife over Frank Lampard's position.

But while the Blues are in seventh place, they are still only eight points behind leaders Manchester United (37) and with not even half the season played, the Premier League title remains very much up for grabs.

Chelsea travel to Leicester today and if the visitors can beat the third-placed hosts, who trail the Red Devils by two points, they can move back into the title conversation, according to Lampard.

At his pre-match press conference yesterday, he said: "They're (Leicester) in it (the title race). We managed to get above them at the back end (of last season) but it was a big ask.

"They are a good team, good players and a really good coach in Brendan (Rodgers)."

A visit to the King Power Stadium is never easy and Leicester are in form and on a five-game unbeaten run in the league.

Lampard will also have to do without N'Golo Kante after he revealed it was "too soon" for the French World Cup-winning midfielder, who is recovering from a hamstring injury and missed last weekend's game at Fulham due to suspension.

There are also concerns over the form of £47.5 million (S$85.8 million) summer signing Timo Werner.

The Germany striker arrived at Stamford Bridge with a big reputation but has not scored in his last 10 Premier League appearances.

Pundits and fans are already labelling him an expensive misfit, likening him to Fernando Torres, who flopped after a similar blockbuster move from Liverpool in 2011.

But Lampard has lent his support to the misfiring Werner, promising to work with him as he adjusts to English football.

"I'm not comparing him to anybody," he said. "Everybody is different, Torres had difficult times here but won the Champions League.

"All we need to do is create the best environment to get the best out of Timo...

"When you are a top player, as Timo has shown he is, when all eyes are on and it becomes magnified but the basics are the same and my job is to tell him that and work with him on it."

Andreas Christensen will return to the squad, having been out since the end of last month, while the Blues manager also confirmed that Danny Drinkwater had left on loan and Fikayo Tomori may follow him out of the door.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers yesterday revealed his squad had no new absentees to speak of, other than Dennis Praet and Nampalys Mendy, who is a doubt with a neck strain.

REUTERS

LEICESTER V CHELSEA

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4.15am