Errant City need revamp

Pep Guardiola is in uncharted territory. For him, anyway, and not merely because for once, he is 22 points off the pace.

He is planning for a fifth season in charge of one club. His contract lasts until next year and he has said he will "100 per cent" be at Manchester City next season.

Not everyone is convinced but, take Guardiola at his word and he has to do something he has not done before: to build a second great team. Or, at the least, to renew and rejuvenate so his first side evolve subtly and successfully.

It is partly a question of personnel, partly one of raising standards that have slipped this season to producing a side consistent enough to challenge Liverpool.

Last week's defeat by Tottenham highlighted some enduring issues. There are games when City are not ruthless enough, converting too few of their many chances and conceding, as Guardiola often complains, to the few efforts on target.

City had 49 shots against Spurs this season and took one point from six, which is partly a problem of precision and partly one of mentality.

They need to be better in both penalty boxes.

Now that Fernandinho is exclusively used in defence, others need to cut off counter-attacks high up the pitch. Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan have to improve as defensive midfielders.

City have other issues off the ball. Their pressing has been less intense and less effective this season.

David Silva's decline is a reason and, understandably, they are a lesser side when his influence is smaller. The captain will depart in the summer.

Guardiola has claimed he will not buy anyone because of Phil Foden but is reluctant to start the teenager now. He ought to put the future star on the fast track by picking him.

22

Points Manchester City trail Liverpool by. The champions won the Premier League at a canter by 19 points in 2017-18, with the Reds threatening to rewrite that record.

If not, he could use Bernardo Silva as a left-sided No. 8. He could do with the Portuguese rediscovering last season's stellar form.

Guardiola will seek signings in attack and defence.

They are not resigned to Leroy Sane leaving, but it is likely, so one more winger will be needed.

So will a centre-back: Nicolas Otamendi should go and John Stones could after a season of regression.

Aymeric Laporte's extended absence has shown how much better Liverpool's defence is than City's, who only have eight clean sheets in 25 games. A replacement will also be required for the wretched reserve goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, whose contract is up.

Guardiola also has reservations over full-backs Joao Cancelo and Benjamin Mendy so, after two summers when he made only one and two major signings respectively, this promises to be a more expensive overhaul.

So it was in 2017 and City responded by becoming the first team to claim 100 points. But any repeat also involves fine-tuning what used to be the finest team to cut out the errors.

MANCHESTER CITY V WEST HAM

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, Monday, 12.30am

