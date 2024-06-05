Eriksson secures 1-0 win for Sweden over Ireland in women's Euro qualifier

Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Qualifier - Sweden v Republic of Ireland - Friends Arena, Solna, Sweden - June 4, 2024 Sweden's Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Republic of Ireland's Anna Patten and Caitlin Hayes Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via REUTERS
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Qualifier - Sweden v Republic of Ireland - Friends Arena, Solna, Sweden - June 4, 2024 Sweden's Madelen Janogy in action with Republic of Ireland's Courtney Brosnan Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via REUTERS
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Qualifier - Sweden v Republic of Ireland - Friends Arena, Solna, Sweden - June 4, 2024 Ireland's Aoife Mannion in action with Sweden's Madelen Janogy Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. SWEDEN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN.
Updated
Jun 05, 2024, 02:36 AM
Published
Jun 05, 2024, 02:36 AM

STOCKHOLM - A late header from defender Magdalena Eriksson gave Sweden a 1-0 win over Ireland in their Euro 2025 Group A3 qualifier on Tuesday, keeping the Swedes in second place in the standings ahead of France's clash with England later on.

The Swedes, who cruised to a 3-0 win when the two sides met in Dublin on Friday, struggled to break down a less aggressive but more organised Irish side in the Swedish capital, with goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan once again superb between the posts.

Aided by a battling performance from her outfield players, Brosnan managed to keep the Swedes at bay until Eriksson stole into the box to head home a Jonna Andersson corner in the 84th minute to grab all three points.

France top the group on a perfect nine points from their three games so far, with the Swedes on seven points after four games played. England have four points from three games, while the Irish remain bottom of the group with no points so far. REUTERS

