Eriksen is in Danes' 'minds and hearts'

COPENHAGEN • Having been put through the wringer by their team at Euro 2020 so far, Danish fans are preparing for another outpouring of emotion as the hosts take on Russia today needing a win to have any hope of making the knockout stage.

Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest in their Group B opener against Finland has derailed all thoughts of the Danes repeating their victorious Euro '92 campaign.

But the playmaker's remarkable recovery from a life-threatening situation has both his teammates and the fans wanting to get back to winning ways for him. The Inter Milan midfielder was discharged from hospital on Friday after having a device fitted to regulate his heartbeat and prevent future heart attacks.

While the 29-year-old will play no part against Russia, and likely the rest of the tournament should Denmark advance, he will be willing the team on.

Despite having had the worst possible start, a win over Russia by two goals or more could see Kasper Hjulmand's men make the next round, if other results favour them, and the Danes want to do it for their best player.

"With Christian in our minds and our hearts, we know that he's still here, we know it's going to be a tough few weeks for you Christian, we're here for you," the Denmark coach said.

"We're going to stick together and we're going to beat the Russians, we're not done in this competition."

Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite also promised to harness the Parken Stadium's energy ahead of their clash with Russia.

"We have a game on Monday and I'm looking forward to it," he said. "We're going to finish this, we're going to get through the group stage. With this team, there are no limits."

A Russian win, however, will guarantee Stanislav Cherchesov's side progress to the next phase for the first time since Euro 2008.

The coach does not have many options to change things up offensively, but he could start Atalanta midfielder Alexei Miranchuk, one of the few Russians playing in a "Big Five" European league after the 25-year-old came off the bench to score the winner against Finland.

REUTERS

RUSSIA V DENMARK

Singtel TV Ch141 & StarHub LiveNow app, tomorrow, 2.50am