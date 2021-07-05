Eriksen helps to pave road to Wembly

BAKU (Azerbaijan) • Denmark have reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals on the back of an unbreakable bond generated by Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest in their tournament opener, coach Kasper Hjulmand said after Saturday's 2-1 last-eight win over Czech Republic.

The team's playmaker is recovering after an on-pitch life-saving intervention by his teammates and medical staff and while his tournament is over, his absence is fuelling the Danes' push for a second major football trophy after their shock triumph at Euro 1992.

"I still think about Christian every single day and that he should have been here," Hjulmand said after the Danes booked a semi-final clash with England at Wembley on Wednesday. "We are happy that he survived and we carried him in our hearts all the way to this match and to Wembley. The fundamental values of football came through in those seconds and those days and we all remembered why we started to play football.

"Christian has been a part of the team for a long time as this is not something we've built overnight and he is a big part of this result."

Midfielder Thomas Delaney, whose thumping header from a corner opened the scoring against the Czechs, added: "Christian said last night how proud he was of us.

"He's been our best player for many years and we carry him in our hearts. Making him proud is something that makes me feel happy."

The Danes dominated the first half and were two up at the break after Kasper Dolberg added a superb second before Patrik Schick netted for the Czechs early in the second period.

The striker's fifth goal of the tournament pulled him level with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo for the Golden Boot award and set up a tense finish in Baku, but the Danes managed to hold on for their first last-four appearance at a major football tournament in 29 years.

Hjulmand conceded his team were on the back foot in the second half but lauded the players for soaking up the pressure in the closing stages.

"We have an intense style of play based on attacking football which we are very proud of," he said.

"I think we lacked some of that intensity today and we suffered at the end but what a great way to suffer."

While the Danes have consistently qualified for major tournaments, it has been a while since they have had a deep run.

Hjulmand's men comprise the right mix of experienced pros, from Kasper Schmeichel, 34, to captain Simon Kjaer, 32, and young stars like Joakim Maehle, 24, and Mikkel Damsgaard, 21.

With that in mind, Delaney is hopeful this team can match Denmark's "Golden Generation", led by Michael and Brian Laudrup, and Kasper's father, Peter.

"My generation grew up admiring the history of Denmark's '86 and '92 sides, and we are overjoyed that we have been able to give our fans a gift," he said. "Being in the semi-finals means we are in great company now... We're going to Wembley and what an amazing journey it's been."

REUTERS