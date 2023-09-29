Erik ten Hag warns Man United that Crystal Palace will be out for ‘revenge’

LONDON – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has warned his players of a possible “revenge” as they welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford again for their English Premier League clash on Saturday.

The two sides clashed in the League Cup third round in midweek with the home side winning 3-0.

Saturday’s match will be vastly different, however, as both United and Palace are set to field their stronger and more experienced line-ups than the players who were on the pitch on Tuesday.

When asked on Friday if he expects a more difficult challenge, ten Hag said: “Definitely, both sides will be different but we got belief from it (the win).

“And I know the opponent is looking for revenge, clear, and that will be their view.”

United have picked up just nine points from six league games so far and are lying in ninth place.

Following three straight losses, including a 4-3 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League, ten Hag would hope that his team have finally turned the corner with a 1-0 win over Burnley and their victory over Palace.

Another win over Roy Hodgson’s men will be vital if United were to kick on from here as they seek to at least maintain a top-four finish this season.

Palace have won only three of their 28 league meetings with the Red Devils (drawing six and losing 19), so ten Hag would be urging his men to take advantage of this opportunity.

The United boss, however, has a wounded backline of Lisandro Martinez, Sergio Reguilon, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, while promising midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is close to a return.

Winger Antony, meanwhile, will resume training and will be available for selection while police inquiries into assault allegations continue, the club confirmed in a statement.

Regarding his injury list, ten Hag added: “We had a World Cup in the middle of last season, a longer season, and a shorter break. Every time the schedule is expanding, the load on the players is too much.

“Many colleagues of mine have pointed to that and I have pointed to that as well. But it keeps going. We keep expanding the schedule. It won’t stop. Players can’t deal anymore with this overload.”

Elsewhere, United’s rivals and Premier League champions Manchester City, with six wins from six league games, visit 16th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

City manager Pep Guardiola was asked if he felt that games were too easy, to which he replied sarcastically: “Normally all the games are easy! If we don’t win the league by December it’s a disaster!”

He added: “Incredible respect for Wolves, the quality they have. The guys up front, the manager did incredible at Bournemouth. The quality is there.”

Both City and Wolves lost in the League Cup third round this week, with Guardiola resisting the temptation to play star striker Erling Haaland in the 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United.

A well-rested Haaland, seeking to add to his league-leading eight goals, will certainly pose a big threat.

Guardiola will be without suspended central midfielder Rodri, as they seek to win their opening seven matches of a top flight season for the first time. REUTERS