Erik ten Hag urges Man United to be more clinical to end winless run

LONDON – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has called on his men to be more clinical in front of goal as the Red Devils travel to London to take on West Ham United in the English Premier League on Dec 23.

They head into the game on the back of three winless matches in all competitions, but will be buoyed by a hard-earned 0-0 draw with Liverpool last weekend.

Ten Hag’s men are seventh in the standings on 28 points, while West Ham – who lost 5-1 to Liverpool in the League Cup quarter-finals in midweek – are just a point behind.

United suffered a shock 3-0 loss to Bournemouth and a 1-0 defeat by German champions Bayern Munich in the Champions League before the goalless draw at Anfield – in all three games they have failed to score.

“We have played very strong teams in Liverpool and Bayern Munich, and before we had a poor game (against Bournemouth),” said ten Hag.

“We have to improve. We played very good against Bayern Munich and Liverpool but we should have created more chances and been more clinical in such moments.

“It is not about one player, it is about a group of us. You know my philosophy – we have to attack with 11.

“It is about everyone. We need to move the ball better, the decision-making on the ball has to be better. Sometimes we also have to be more clinical.”

Such has been their poor form that they are six points behind fourth-placed Manchester City and it is difficult to see the Red Devils keeping up the chase for a Champions League spot.

United are already out of the League Cup and the Champions League – in which they even failed to drop down to the Europa League after finishing bottom of their group.

Following this West Ham clash, they will host high-flying Aston Villa, therefore they cannot afford to lose if they hope to get anything out of this campaign.

Ten Hag’s side have picked up just 13 points from their eight away league games this season. The previous time the two sides met, the Hammers clinched a 1-0 home victory in May.

Captain Bruno Fernandes will be back after his ban, but Diogo Dalot will serve his suspension after his red card against Liverpool. Christian Eriksen is back in training but unlikely to feature.

The United treatment room remains crowded with the likes of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount and Amad Diallo out.

West Ham, meanwhile, have won four of their last six games in the Premier League and are in better form than United.