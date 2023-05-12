Erik ten Hag sees ‘energy and joy’ from Man United players after 2-day break

LONDON – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is happy his players have got some “energy” back after he gave them two days of rest this week, the first time since around the Christmas period in which they do not have a midweek fixture.

The Red Devils are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at home, and the Dutchman was pleased with what he saw in training from Wednesday to Friday.

“We needed it (the free time),” said the United boss.

“We got some energy back. I saw a lot of energy and joy on the pitch, and we have been able to work on some details.”

Ten Hag added that with just four games left in the season and a top-four spot still not secured, there has been no nerves and just belief among the squad.

“We are convinced by what we are doing. We have had a lot of success, winning a lot of games. Instructions are clear but we have to execute them. When we do that we are successful,” he said.

United head into the match following a pair of 1-0 losses to Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United, and are in desperate need of a win against Wolves as they seek to hold off Liverpool in the battle for a Champions League berth.

United are in fourth on 63 points, just one ahead of the Reds but have a game in hand.

On the threat of Liverpool catching up, ten Hag also said: “It’s clear, we know that, but it’s not important because we have everything in our hands. We must bring our performance.

“What is important is the opponent we face tomorrow – Wolves. We have to take them seriously. They have done a great job, but they also have deficits, take advantage of that.”

As Manchester City and Arsenal battle for the league title, a third-placed finish and an FA Cup final win against City are what United – who are the League Cup winners – can fight for in the home stretch of the season.

Fatigue has set in in recent weeks especially after their hectic schedule, and just two wins from their last six in all competitions is hardly encouraging.

United have lost eight away matches in the Premier League this season, their joint-highest tally in a single campaign in the competition. It is a different story at home, however, where they have won 12 and lost just once.