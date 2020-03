Geylang International will partner electronics firm Epson Singapore for a fifth consecutive year after they inked a season-long sponsorship extension yesterday. The signing ceremony took place at Our Tampines Hub before Geylang's Singapore Premier League game against bottom side Young Lions. The Eagles won 3-0. Epson and Geylang have also co-organised the Epson Youth Challenge, a tournament aimed at developing the skills of youth footballers, for the past three years.