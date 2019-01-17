Epson and Geylang still flying high

Japanese electronics company Epson has announced that it will sponsor Singapore Premier League football club Geylang International for a fourth consecutive year. The parties, led by Epson Singapore managing director Toshimitsu Tanaka (left) and Geylang chairman Ben Teng, held a signing ceremony for the one-year partnership extension at Warren Golf & Country Club on Tuesday. As part of the partnership, Epson and Geylang will explore new platforms to reach out to more local youths with the opportunity to participate in football clinics at overseas clubs.