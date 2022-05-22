'EPL tougher to win than CHAMPS League'

LONDON • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that winning the Premier League is tougher than lifting the Champions League trophy.

City are on the brink of securing their fourth league title in five seasons, with victory at home to Aston Villa in their final game of the season today enough for them to be crowned champions - regardless of what second-placed Liverpool achieve against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

Liverpool, who have already won the League Cup and FA Cup this season, could yet add further silverware to their trophy cabinet this season by beating Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

The Merseysiders have been crowned champions of Europe six times, an honour that has eluded City throughout their entire history, even with Guardiola at the helm since 2016.

Nevertheless, the Spaniard, who guided Barcelona to two Champions League titles, said winning the Premier League was harder than reaching the summit of the European club game.

"I would say it's more difficult. There's a lot of weeks and games, struggles with injuries, good and bad moments with different situations, tough opponents," the 51-year-old explained.

"It's satisfying because it's every day. When you fight for the Premier League and have success right at the end, it gives you a sense that you enjoy a lot. We are happier in our lives when you win.

"When you win and win it (makes for) good training sessions, a good environment and mood. It's not like the FA Cup or a single game, it's a routine."

He added: "I'm not saying the Champions League is not important. We're mad, crazy to win it. We want it, we love it.

"We'd love to be in Paris (for the final) next week but to win 38 games, rather than six, eight or nine games, is different. The league is nice and we are on the verge of that. We are close."

When it was suggested to him that neutral fans would rather see Liverpool win the title, he said that would always be the case when one team has a history of success.

"The teams with more history have more supporters. It happens in Spain, Germany, Italy. We are outsiders in the last decade," Guardiola added.

"Liverpool, (Manchester) United and Arsenal have a lot of history, we are new. It's why we feel it's a privilege and won't waste this opportunity to enjoy the 95 minutes."

Today's match will see Fernandinho bring the curtain down on his nine-year career at City, with the veteran Brazilian midfielder proud of his achievements at the Etihad.

The 37-year-old has won four Premier League titles, six League Cups and one FA Cup since his £34 million (S$58.5 million) arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013.

Champions League success, however, has eluded him but Fernandinho, looking back on his time with City, said: "I think one word I can describe it - proud.

"Since the first day, the intention was to win trophies and then we did it. The whole group, the whole team and the whole staff were involved and when I look back, I feel really proud."

City will have defenders John Stones and Kyle Walker back fit.

Villa boss and Liverpool great Steven Gerrard has insisted his side "will fight for everything we can" today, but was not concerned whether he will help his former club win the title.

"We can't control people asking us questions (about the title race)," the 41-year-old said.

"We will try and give it our best shot and make our supporters proud on the last day of the season.

"If that inevitably helps Liverpool, fantastic, but my priority is to try and get points for Aston Villa."