EPL tightens virus rules

LONDON • Teams can apply for a fixture postponement only if they have a minimum of four positive Covid-19 cases in their squads, the English Premier League said following a meeting of representatives of all 20 clubs.

A total of 22 top-flight games have been called off this season owing to the outbreaks and the subsequent unavailability of players, with the league being criticised by some clubs for their handling of the crisis.

Earlier, a match could be postponed if one of the teams did not have 13 available outfield players - and one goalkeeper - "either from their squad list or their appropriately experienced Under-21 players".

After criticism of the requirement, with some clubs being accused of "manipulating the system" in order to get games postponed during the busy festive period, the rules have now been changed.

"Following a club meeting today, the Premier League's Covid-19 match postponement guidance has been updated to include a Covid-19 impact threshold," the league said in a statement on Wednesday.

"From now on, if a club apply to postpone a match on the grounds of insufficient players due to Covid-19, they must have a minimum of four positive cases within their squad."

The new guidelines will kick in ahead of the twice-postponed game between Burnley and Watford on Feb 5.

Tottenham Hotspur were the most vocal in their criticism, following the postponement of the north London Derby earlier this month, saying they were "extremely surprised" that the request from Arsenal, who had one Covid-19 case, was accepted.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and his Gunners counterpart Mikel Arteta had also called for more clarity around postponements related to the virus.

The league added: "Club applications will continue to be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

"The Premier League board examines a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of Covid-19."

Unlike the Premier League, the other major leagues across Europe have seen relatively few postponements.

In the German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga, there have been no games called off.

The French Ligue 1 has had just three games postponed while the Italian Serie A lost four.

On Monday, the Premier League added it had reported 16 new infections of Covid-19 in the previous week, continuing a downward trend in the number of positive cases for a fourth week running.

In line with the easing of curbs in Britain, the Daily Mail also reported that supporters at stadia will no longer need to undergo compulsory Covid-19 pass checks. The pass determines a person's vaccination status.

