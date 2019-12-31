EPL talking points

1 NDOMBELE CAN REPLACE DEMBELE

Tanguy Ndombele can impress as a marauding midfielder but at Norwich, he was the defensive midfield pivot and performed the role well.

His touch and control in tight spaces, his accurate passing, combined with his core strength, is reminiscent at times of Mousa Dembele, who moved to China's Guangzhou R&F in January.

Ndombele could yet be the former Spurs favourite's long-term replacement but it should be noted that the France international was also dispossessed five times, more than any other player.

2 PALACE EAGLES SOARING HIGH FOR HODGSON

With more than half the season gone, Roy Hodgson's side are closer to the top four than the relegation zone and the Crystal Palace manager has every right to feel upbeat.

Not even his growing injury list - seven first-team players are out - can cloud the Eagles' progress.

Ninth-placed Palace, who will travel to Norwich tomorrow, have just one defeat in their past seven matches, and Hodgson has lauded a "wondrous 2019".

3 PEARSON THE GO-TO FIREFIGHTER?

The time of Sam Allardyce and Tony Pulis as speed-dial, panic-button appointments may finally have passed.

Their status as English football's kite-marked-for-safety managers is under threat from Nigel Pearson.

Seven points from Watford's last three games, moving them off the bottom, has cast the former Leicester manager as the Red Adair of the English top flight.

THE GUARDIAN