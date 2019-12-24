EPL talking points

1 INGS MAKES CASE FOR ENGLAND RECALL

At this rate, there is every chance two of the Premier League's deadliest English strikers will not be part of Gareth Southgate's squad at Euro 2020. The division's top scorer Jamie Vardy (17 goals) is unlikely to be tempted out of international retirement and then there is Southampton's Danny Ings, who took his tally to 11 goals this campaign - the joint-second highest in the top flight alongside Tammy Abraham and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - with a double against Aston Villa.

Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Abraham and Callum Wilson may be ahead of Ings in the pecking order, but seven goals from his past seven games means it is impossible to ignore Ings' credentials for a recall since his only cap in October 2015.

2 McGINN'S INJURY LEAVES VILLA SHORT

Aston Villa's misery over perhaps their most dispiriting defeat of the season was compounded by the news that John McGinn suffered an ankle fracture during the 3-1 loss at home to Southampton and could be out for some time.

Along with Jack Grealish, the Scotland midfielder is their most reliable creative talent and it means the likes of Wesley, Trezeguet and Conor Hourihane need to step up for their upcoming festive fixtures against Norwich and Watford.

Dean Smith's side need to win both games and somehow coax dynamic performances from his remaining attackers, not least because Villa's defence continues to look flaky.

3 ALMIRON GETS OVERDUE REWARD

Before the weekend, statistics said Miguel Almiron had failed to score and contributed just one assist since his £21 million (S$37 million) move from Major League Soccer outfit Atlanta in January.

But those numbers failed to highlight what a team player the Paraguay playmaker is, adding graft and guile in equal measure.

Against Crystal Palace, amid joyous scenes rarely witnessed at St James' Park in recent times, he finally broke his duck, volleying home the winner, leading Newcastle manager Steve Bruce to call him "a joy to work with".

THE GUARDIAN