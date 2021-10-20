EPL stops related-party deals

LONDON • Premier League clubs on Monday passed a temporary rule to stop teams from agreeing on sponsorship deals with companies linked to their owners, a move that could restrict Newcastle United's new Saudi owners, the Guardian newspaper reported.

Financial Fair Play rules limit clubs' spending based on their revenue, including sponsorship deals, but arrangements involving companies closely linked to clubs' owners have come under scrutiny.

Newcastle voted against the proposal, which was passed 18-1 at the meeting, with Manchester City, owned by Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mansour, abstaining.

According to the newspaper, the other clubs "are worried that Newcastle's Saudi owners might conclude deals in the oil-rich kingdom which could give them an advantage".

The clubs want "pre-emptive measures to be put in place that would either prevent this or ensure that fair market value was paid".

The Premier League declined to comment on the report of the confidential meeting.

City, who have a sponsorship deal with the United Arab Emirates company Etihad Airways, have been facing an investigation from the Premier League into their compliance with the league's financial rules. City have denied any wrongdoing.

The new rule will be in force for 30 days from next month while a working party looks at whether to make a permanent rule change to cover the issue.

The Guardian said that Newcastle's legal team had argued that the amendment was unlawful. Newcastle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, a consortium led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and backed by minority investors PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports and Media, bought the club for £300 million (S$556.9 million).

The Premier League, which came under pressure to block the deal last year, said it had received "legally binding" assurances that there was clear separation between PIF and the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, despite PIF being chaired by the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Separately, Newcastle are investigating an alleged racist gesture made by an individual towards Tottenham supporters during their Premier League game on Sunday, the club said on Monday.

The incident allegedly took place during Spurs' 3-2 win at St James' Park in the first match after the takeover.

"Newcastle will pursue the strongest possible action against anyone involved in discriminatory behaviour and will support any efforts by the authorities to secure a criminal conviction," the club said.

The Magpies, 19th in the league standings and winless this season, will take on Crystal Palace on Saturday.

REUTERS