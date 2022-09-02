EPL should stop using VAR: Conte

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has slammed the video assistant referee (VAR) after a penalty was overturned in the 1-1 English Premier League draw at West Ham United on Wednesday.

The Hammers looked sharp from the first whistle but Spurs gradually gained a foothold and thought they had earned a spot kick in the 15th minute when Harry Kane's header struck Aaron Cresswell's hand and referee Peter Bankes pointed to the spot.

But after a lengthy four-minute VAR check, Bankes went to the pitch-side monitor and reversed his decision as the ball hit Cresswell's head before striking his arm.

Conte did not hide his frustrations after the game.

The Italian said: "I said to him (the referee) at the end of the first half, 'you have taken the right decision'.

"They have for sure embarrassed the referee because to make him change a right decision, it was really, really strange.

"It is incredible that VAR called the referee, he can see it was the right decision and the call from VAR was strange. Usually the VAR calls when the call is not right.

"In England they have to learn much more to use the VAR in the right way. You have to study very well and be more accurate. If there is VAR, you have to utilise it in the right way or accept the decision of the referee. If you have a TV then you have time to see.

"I think that in England it is better to cut off VAR... because this is a human mistake. I'm really disappointed because these people who stay behind the monitor they have to pay more attention. I've spoken with other managers and no one is happy about this situation."

West Ham boss David Moyes also admitted the controversy was the "turning point" of the game.

Tottenham remained unbeaten in the Premier League but again looked unconvincing.

Conte's side led at half-time thanks to an own goal by Thilo Kehrer but Tomas Soucek earned West Ham a deserved point with a 55th-minute leveller.

"It is not easy to play against West Ham, they are a physical and strong team," Conte added.

"They play long ball and you have to pay attention, we did well at set pieces, moved the ball well and created opportunities."

REUTERS