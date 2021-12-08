EPL riches still a big concern for European rivals

LONDON • The English Premier League's four participants have been able to take it easy this week, knowing their places in the Champions League knockout stage are already guaranteed.

The success of holders Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United continues a worrying trend for the rest of Europe.

Two of the past three Champions League finals have been all-English affairs, contested by four different clubs.

If results on the field were not galling enough for the rest of Europe, the Premier League's ability to attract record-breaking television rights deals from around the globe has fuelled fears the gap between the top English clubs and the rest will only grow in coming years.

The English top-flight has long enjoyed its position as the wealthiest league in the world on the back of bumper TV deals for the domestic market. But even as the value of those rights has stalled over the past two tenders, the international market has ensured solid growth.

Last month, the Premier League secured a reported US$2.7 billion (S$3.7 billion) renewal with American broadcaster NBC for a six-year deal.

That followed another £2 billion (S$3.6 billion) six-year deal for the Nordic countries, starting next year. By comparison, Spain's La Liga celebrated a US$1.4 billion deal in May with ESPN for US rights that run till 2029.

In the most recent transfer window, Premier League clubs' net spend of £560 million was more than 10 times that of La Liga (£55 million), Italy's Serie A (£50 million) and the French Ligue 1 (£15 million).

Bayer Leverkusen chief executive Fernando Carro believes the Bundesliga is at risk of becoming merely a stepping stone for players if the current trend continues.

"We tried to buy a player in the summer and in the end, a promoted side from the Premier League was able to pay a higher salary than us, a top-four side in Germany," he said.

"The Premier League has so much more money and resources than any other country. This is not good for us. We could double or triple our TV income and we still wouldn't close the gap."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE