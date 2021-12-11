EPL returns to 'emergency measures'

LONDON • Tottenham's game at Brighton, initially set for tomorrow, has already been postponed, while other English Premier League fixtures this weekend have also been similarly hit by Covid-19.

At least 13 players and staff have come down with the virus at Spurs, forcing the closure of the club's first-team facilities.

Norwich are also waiting anxiously for Covid-19 results ahead of today's home clash with Manchester United, with top-flight sides instructed to return to emergency protocols to limit the virus' spread.

The new Omicron variant, which is said to be more contagious than the Delta strain, is reportedly spreading quickly across England.

Canaries manager Dean Smith yesterday said that some of his players were awaiting the results of polymerase chain reaction tests.

"We have got a couple of knocks and have got a couple of Covid-related issues that we are waiting on results for this morning," he added.

"I can't really let you in on any names, but there's a couple of players whom we are worried about, so we have tested and we will wait for the PCR results back on them.

"(They are) just feeling a little bit unwell, not likely to be linked to the game last week with Tottenham. It is just in general, I think (like) with the whole nation, (we are) holding our breath at the moment."

The Premier League has written to its 20 clubs, asking them to return training ground protocols to "emergency measures".

This follows an announcement earlier this week by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the government was tightening virus restrictions in England.

Rules had been relaxed at Premier League clubs with high vaccination rates, allowing players to remove masks indoors and use their original dressing room. But clubs have now been advised to again limit social interactions.

The enhanced protocols also include wearing masks indoors, therapy taking no longer than 15 minutes and medical staff required to be wearing full personal protective equipment when in contact with players.

As part of the new measures, fans will have to show proof of double vaccination or a negative test to attend sporting events with crowds of more than 10,000 from Wednesday.

The pandemic largely forced football behind closed doors last season but full crowds have returned during the current campaign.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE