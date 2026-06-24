EPL promotion on S’pore PR Perry Ng’s birthday wish list as Cardiff City return to C’ship

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Cardiff City right-back and Singapore PR Perry Ng (2nd from right) celebrating his 30th birthday with his father Perry Ng Sr, mother Lisa Ng, and fiancee Lucy Owen, at Madame Fan restaurant at the NCO Club on June 24.

SINGAPORE – Cardiff City footballer Perry Ng celebrated turning 30 on June 24 by having dinner with his loved ones at Madame Fan at The NCO Club in Beach Road, and there was no doubt what would rank high on his birthday wish list.

When asked what it would mean to become the first Singaporean to play in the English Premier League, the permanent resident told The Straits Times: “That would make it a complete career. It’s still a long way away but that’s the aim.

“Obviously with the Asian Cup coming up (in January 2027), it will be unbelievable if I can help the team there.”

Cardiff, who were relegated to League One in the 2024-25 season, won promotion back to the second-tier Championship in April, with Ng playing a key role after overcoming a knee injury during pre-season.

Off the pitch, the Liverpool-born player is in the midst of his Singapore citizenship application after attaining permanent residency in March 2025.

While his late paternal grandfather was born here, Singapore citizenship rules state that qualifying for a passport by descent is applicable only to individuals with at least one parent who is born in Singapore or is a citizen by registration.

It is understood that Ng’s application is being considered under the Foreign Sports Talent scheme.

The affable right-back has long expressed his interest to play for the Lions and has made frequent visits to Singapore during international breaks. He is currently on a three-week stay here from June 3 to 27.

His routine in town includes paying respects to his grandfather at a Taoist columbarium in Bedok, savouring local delights and volunteering at various charities.

Through the facilitation of Samaritans of Singapore’s director of strategic development Chew Chun-Liang, the former Football Association of Singapore general secretary, Ng visited the Singapore Cancer Society, social service agency Allkin Singapore, and SPD, which helps people with disabilities of all ages integrate into mainstream society.

“It’s really inspiring and an eye-opener,” he said, after helping to make key tags and participating in a kickabout with kids.

“It’s such good energy, the people who work there are brilliant, and I just love it. It inspires me to do more and Singapore is such a special place for me, so it’s good to give back and do these things.”

This time around, Ng also played tour guide to two friends from England and Australia, taking them to savour chee cheong fun (rice noodle roll) and chicken rice, while also discovering other delicacies in Little India and Chinatown.

His links with Singapore grew even deeper after he successfully proposed to his girlfriend Lucy Owen at Sentosa on June 23.

He said: “I’ve always wanted to do this in Singapore because it feels special to me. It’s an unbelievable place and I just thought this was the right opportunity.”

He also made time to watch the Lions in their 2-1 friendly loss to China at the Jalan Besar Stadium on June 5, where he cheered on the home team with local supporters.

Ng, who hung out with players such as Safuwan Baharudin, Irfan Fandi and Lionel Tan, said: “I thought Singapore were good but it was tough because China sat back and had a lot of people behind the ball, making them hard to break down.

“But by the end they were the better team. I was with the Singa Brigade and didn’t watch much to be honest because we were jumping up and down.”

He has, however, opted not to watch any live telecast of World Cup matches because of the time difference.

“Last time I came here, jet lag killed me, so this time I wanted to get my body into the right time zone, and I’ve been sleeping through the night and watching the highlights,” said Ng, who tipped England and Japan as potential champions and Lionel Messi for the Golden Boot.

He will get to catch up on the action when he returns to pre-season training with Cardiff on June 29, as he gears up for the new Championship campaign, which kicks off on Aug 14.

Ng, who recorded six goals and five assists in 40 games for Cardiff last season and was rewarded with a two-year contract extension, said: “The key this past season has been the manager (Brian Barry-Murphy). He’s changed the culture and feeling at the club and I’ve learnt so much from him.

“He’s so detailed, he’s very positive and energetic, he knows exactly what he wants, and there’s no miscommunication. He worked under some top managers, so his style of play has evolved from them and it really suits me.

“Our team is very young, and I feel like we can surprise a lot of teams. Hopefully, we can fight for at least a spot in the play-offs.”