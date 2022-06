StarHub appears to be bucking the trend of rising prices elsewhere by reducing the monthly subscription fee to watch the English Premier League (EPL).

While some may question if the move to charge between $19.99 and $39.99 - without minimum contracts - for football's crown jewel makes business sense in today's climate, StarHub's consumer business group chief Johan Buse hopes this will allow the company to add more users to its current base of 450,000 subscribers.