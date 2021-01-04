EPL players fall foul of Covid guidelines

LONDON • Manchester City have launched an investigation into reports France defender Benjamin Mendy flouted coronavirus rules by hosting a gathering at his house on New Year's Eve.

The 26-year-old allowed a chef and two friends of his partner to visit his Cheshire home, according to The Sun. British regulations prevent people from different households under Tier 4 restrictions from mixing indoors due to the continued spread of Covid-19.

City said they were disappointed by Mendy's behaviour and will look into the latest virus breach involving a Premier League star.

"While it is understood that elements of this incident have been misinterpreted in the reports, and that the player has publicly apologised for his error, the club is disappointed to learn of the transgression and will be conducting an internal investigation," a City spokesman said.

A spokesman for Mendy said: "Ben accepts that this is a breach of Covid-19 protocols and is sorry for his actions in this matter."

City are among the clubs to have suffered an outbreak within their squad in recent days, with last Monday's match at Everton postponed after five players were infected. Yesterday, the club confirmed another case in Eric Garcia as well as another staff member.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson revealed his disappointment after Luka Milivojevic, along with Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic were pictured at a New Year's Eve party in breach of the measures.

Fulham, whose games against Tottenham and Burnley were postponed due to outbreaks in their camp, also expressed their disappointment with Mitrovic.

On Saturday, pictures emerged of Tottenham trio Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani lo Celso attending a large house party in London over the Christmas period, with the club saying they would face internal disciplinary action. Manuel Lanzini, who was also present at that gathering, was contrite on social media, while West Ham said the matter had been dealt with internally.

Four league games have already been postponed due to outbreaks this season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE