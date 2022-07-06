EPL footballer arrested on suspicion of rape

LONDON • A 29-year-old English Premier League (EPL) player has been arrested in north London on suspicion of rape. A Scotland Yard statement revealed the alleged offence took place last month.

The player cannot be named for legal reasons.

"On July 4 an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police," read the statement.

"It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022. On July 4 a 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody where he remains.

"Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."

The Sun reported that the player is an international who had been expected to play at this year's World Cup. They added that he had been questioned for at least 15 hours and that the alleged incident happened in the Mediterranean.

This case comes on the back of some high-profile EPL players being accused of similar offences.

Last month former Manchester City fullback Benjamin Mendy, a World Cup winner in 2018, was charged with an additional count of rape.

The Frenchman, 27, is now accused of eight counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape.

He had pleaded not guilty to all but the latest charge. He will go on trial on July 25.

In January, Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, 20, was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. The forward, who has been capped by England, was arrested after videos and images emerged online and was also quizzed on suspicion of making threats to kill.

He was suspended by the club shortly after the news broke and late last month Greater Manchester Police applied to the courts to extend his bail.

There is also the EPL player who last July was arrested over alleged child sex offences. He cannot be named unless he is charged with an offence, or decides to out himself.

The Athletic reported last month that he has been placed on police bail on five separate occasions with his next date to answer bail coming later this month.

One former EPL player who has been sentenced for sexual offences is ex-City, Sunderland and England winger Adam Johnson. In 2016 he was handed a six-year prison term for having sexual activity with 15-year-old girl.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS