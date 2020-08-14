EPL files complaint with S'pore police

English Premier League investigators have filed a complaint with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) after Brighton forward Neal Maupay received threatening and abusive messages online from someone whom they believe to be based in the Republic.

In an article on the Premier League website posted yesterday, it was reported that the investigators had filed an official complaint with the SPF, are liaising with local authorities and will support all subsequent legal action on behalf of the player.

The 23-year-old French forward signed for Brighton from Brentford in the recently concluded season, scoring 10 goals in 37 league games as the Seagulls finished 15th out of 20 teams to retain their top-flight status.

In June, he made the headlines after scoring a dramatic stoppage-time winner in a 2-1 comeback victory over Arsenal, but was also involved in a clash that left Gunners goalkeeper Bernd Leno with a knee injury.

Although he apologised for the incident, he also said Arsenal players "need to learn humility" as they were allegedly mouthing off while in the lead.

The online abuse received by Maupay had been reported to the Premier League via its online abuse reporting system, and its investigations team had been working with the club and the player to review the case.

The Premier League added that it takes online abuse seriously and is committed to supporting players, managers and their families who receive such messages. It launched the central rapid response reporting system in June.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: "The abuse Neal received is wholly unacceptable.

"We responded immediately to seek justice on his behalf, which in this case meant identifying the perpetrator, tracking them to where they live, and then pursuing legal action accordingly.

"We take each report provided to us extremely seriously and we will use all possible resources in supporting our players and managers to investigate incidents, regardless of where the offender is located."

SEEKING JUSTICE The abuse Neal received is wholly unacceptable. We responded immediately to seek justice on his behalf, which in this case meant identifying the perpetrator, tracking them to where they live, and then pursuing legal action accordingly. RICHARD MASTERS, Premier League chief executive, promises swift action against those who cross the line.

The Premier League's office in Singapore declined further comment as a police report has been made.