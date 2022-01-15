EPL: De Bruyne's strike helps City pip Chelsea and go 13pts clear at the top

(AFP, REUTERS) Manchester City took another huge step towards retaining the Premier League title as one moment of inspiration from Kevin de Bruyne saw off second-placed Chelsea 1-0 to open up a 13-point lead at the top of the table.

A game of few chances was brought to life by the Belgian 20 minutes from time as he curled home the only goal from outside the box to seal a 12th consecutive league win for the champions.

Third-placed Liverpool could still reduce City's advantage to eight points. Juergen Klopp's men have two games in hand, including their next match against Brentford on Sunday (Jan 16).

It was a fine solo goal from de Bruyne which settled the outcome, the Belgian riding a challenge from N’Golo Kante before beating Kepa Arrizabalaga with a curling shot into the far corner.

Chelsea’s best effort had come early in the second half when Mateo Kovacic fed Romelu Lukaku, but City goalkeeper Ederson got out quick to make a fine save.

Phil Foden could have added a second for City six minutes from the end, but his shot from a promising position was high and wide.

Chelsea beat City in last season’s Champions League final, but City have completed the double over the London side in the Premier League this season, having won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in September.