EPL committed to EFL rescue package: Masters

LONDON • Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has defended the organisation's current Covid-19 bailout offer for English Football League (EFL) teams, saying "scarce resources" among elite clubs is a reason for deadlock over the funding package.

The EFL, which represents the three divisions below the Premier League, last month rejected a £50 million (S$89 million) offer from the top flight for League One and League Two clubs, saying that it wanted a deal which covered all of its teams. Although the Premier League's initial offer was for third and fourth-tier clubs, shareholders last week added that they were willing to support any Championship club facing financial strain amid the pandemic.

"Our offer goes to the issue of 'need' rather than 'want', and where you have scarce resources in the current environment, that has to be the right approach," Masters told Politico.

"It also mirrors the UK government's approach - rescuing other areas of sport, and indeed the economy, to save bits from going out of business, rather than to underwrite losses.

"At the moment, there isn't an agreement - but we stand willing to continue to talk, and our offer remains on the table to save clubs if they are in significant Covid-related distress."

He has projected that the top-flight clubs are missing out on a combined £20 million of projected revenue for each round of matches played without fans.

Despite the financial crisis, Premier League clubs spent over £1 billion on buying players in the close-season transfer window.

However, Masters defended the spending as necessary to maintain a competitive edge.

"You have to continue to compete, you have to continue to invest," he added.

The British government is holding back on any intervention and has called on the Premier League to take the lead in helping out clubs in the lower reaches.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday: "We've been clear right from the outset that we expect football to support itself...

"I think we do want to see progress (in talks), particularly when Premier League clubs have spent over £1 billion on players in the recent transfer window."

