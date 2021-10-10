EPL clubs angered by deal

LONDON • Premier League clubs have reached out to the league with complaints about Newcastle United's takeover by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium and are pushing for an emergency meeting next week, The Guardian reported.

The demand for the meeting, according to the newspaper, is not so much an attempt to derail the takeover - because it is too late - rather "a reflection of how high feelings are running".

The Premier League announced on Thursday that Newcastle had been sold to a group consisting of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media.

The investment group had previously made public a £300 million (S$553.6 million) bid to buy the club in April last year.

That deal collapsed three months later amid scrutiny from the league, which came under pressure to stop the sale due to concerns over alleged broadcast piracy in Saudi Arabia.

The piracy dispute involved Qatari-owned beIN Sports, the league's broadcast rights holder across the Middle East, which had been barred from operating in Saudi Arabia.

That ban was lifted on Wednesday, clearing a major hurdle to the takeover.

The Guardian said the 19 Premier League clubs are understood to be united in opposition to the Saudi-led consortium being allowed to buy out former owner Mike Ashley.

The clubs have also raised concerns that the league's brand "could be damaged" by PIF - chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman - taking an 80 per cent stake in Newcastle, the report added.

The arrival of a new set of billionaire owners could also upset clubs, who foresee "a far more competitive Newcastle" and "the prospect of St James' Park wealth inflating transfer fees and wages".

Meanwhile, several human rights groups have questioned the Premier League for allowing the move to go through, condemning Saudi Arabia's efforts to "sportswash" its poor human rights record but the kingdom's government has denied those allegations.

IT'S A SHOW For Saudi Arabia, the deal shows the success of their PR strategy to invest in sporting ventures in a bid to clean up their image. NABHAN AL-HANASHI, acting director of Saudi human rights group ALQST, on the country's strategy.

IT'S AN INVESTMENT Sportswashing? If we wanted that we'd have bought a major franchise in the US, not a club in the relegation zone. AMANDA STAVELEY, British businesswoman who helped finance the takeover, on sportswashing.

On Thursday, Amnesty International urged the league to change its owners' and directors' test to address human rights issues.

Saudi Arabian human rights group ALQST has also accused the league of being driven by money and employing "profoundly inadequate" criteria for assessing human rights considerations.

"For Saudi Arabia, the deal shows the success of their PR strategy to invest in sporting ventures in a bid to clean up their image.

"For the Premier League... they are effectively inviting other abusive leaders to follow suit," ALQST acting director Nabhan al-Hanashi told Reuters. "Their (Premier League) reasoning that PIF is a separate entity from the Saudi state is farcical - one only has to look at who chairs the PIF - Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman himself, whose rule has been marked by the most brutal forms of repression."

Omid Memarian, director of communications at Democracy for the Arab World Now (Dawn), said: "The purpose of this investment is to infiltrate in areas where people invest a lot of emotions... people want to cheer for teams owned by responsible owners and not those who are involved in atrocities."

Dawn was founded by Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was allegedly murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018, with a US report saying that the prince had approved the operation to kill or capture Khashoggi.

"People should know that the government investing in this club has murdered a journalist and not been held accountable for that," added Memarian.

But in an interview with The Times, British businesswoman Amanda Staveley, who helped finance the takeover and now a Newcastle director, said: "Sportswashing? If we wanted that we'd have bought a major franchise in the US, not a club in the relegation zone.

"This is about business investment and doing something special with a fantastic football club with the best fans in the world."

REUTERS